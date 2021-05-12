Comerica Bank Sells 953 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after buying an additional 141,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $321.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.09 and a 200-day moving average of $397.91. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.27 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.78.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

