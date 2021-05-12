Comerica Bank Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

