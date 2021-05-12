Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of CMA opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after buying an additional 1,008,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

