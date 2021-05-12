Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.43

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.43 and last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 63000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUF.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.