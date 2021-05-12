Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report sales of $340.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.40 million and the lowest is $336.90 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $320.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after buying an additional 663,915 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after acquiring an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. 405,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

