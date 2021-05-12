Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

