Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 373,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,608. The company has a market capitalization of $415.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

