Community Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,995. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.97%.

AB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

