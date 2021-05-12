Community Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Community Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 2.5% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,648. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

