Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Franklin H. Farris, Jr. Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Franklin H. Farris, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.28 per share, with a total value of $22,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $787.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. On average, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.