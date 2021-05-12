Comparing Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) & First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Bancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.63%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 24.81% 8.36% 1.09% Eagle Bancorp Montana 19.86% 13.86% 1.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $308.70 million 4.02 $92.05 million $3.10 14.06 Eagle Bancorp Montana $70.62 million 2.18 $10.87 million $1.95 11.67

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates 23 branches and 26 automated teller machines, as well as various branches under the Dutton State Bank, Farmers State Bank of Denton, and The State Bank of Townsend brand names. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

