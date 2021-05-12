Comparing Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Enerplus alerts:

51.0% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enerplus and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 1 8 0 2.89 Chesapeake Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $9.09, indicating a potential upside of 48.59%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -130.21% 2.91% 1.54% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Risk and Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $945.62 million 1.66 -$195.73 million $0.79 7.75 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Enerplus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enerplus beats Chesapeake Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.