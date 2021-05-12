Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 116,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CPSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.