Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.80

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 3959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter worth $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

