Conflux Network (CFX) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $752.08 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.12 or 0.07599826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.19 or 0.02615147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.46 or 0.00655408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.67 or 0.00187451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.38 or 0.00814919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.44 or 0.00678426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.28 or 0.00619612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006926 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 831,234,704 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

