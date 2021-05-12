Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 13,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,521. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Get Conifer alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.