Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CFF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of CFF traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.52. 195,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.06 million and a P/E ratio of -18.26.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$49.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.