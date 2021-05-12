ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

