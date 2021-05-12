Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 in the last three months. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

