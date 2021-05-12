Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Shares Up 4.2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.32 and last traded at $136.34. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $137.17.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.