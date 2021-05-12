Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after acquiring an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 139,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.