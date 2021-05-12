Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%.

Shares of NYSE CNR traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 57,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,737. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.