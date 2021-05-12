Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 1,258,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,696. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.