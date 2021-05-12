Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CRF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. purchased 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.