Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Get Corteva alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

CTVA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,596. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 307,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corteva (CTVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.