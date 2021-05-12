Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Down 6.2%

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.93 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 5,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,298,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

