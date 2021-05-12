Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Down 9.6%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s share price was down 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 28,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 785,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.
In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,442 shares of company stock worth $931,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Strs Ohio grew its position in Covetrus by 1,002.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,958,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.