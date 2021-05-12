Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Down 9.6%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s share price was down 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 28,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 785,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,442 shares of company stock worth $931,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Strs Ohio grew its position in Covetrus by 1,002.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,958,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

