Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on CRARY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.84.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.5%.
About Crédit Agricole
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.