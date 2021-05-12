Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRARY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

