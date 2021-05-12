Credit Suisse Group Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $167.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Shares of EA opened at $141.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The game software company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

