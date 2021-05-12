Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crexendo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Crexendo stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

