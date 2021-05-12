Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%.

CXDO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,586. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Crexendo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXDO. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.