Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $16.96

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $16.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 115 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $621.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 95,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.