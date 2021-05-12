CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRSP opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

