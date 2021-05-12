Cristina Gallo-Aquino Sells 3,285 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

