Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.94.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRR.UN stock opened at C$16.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.