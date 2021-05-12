Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$17.33 and last traded at C$17.22, with a volume of 25363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.86.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.94.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 39.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.