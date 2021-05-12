Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Set at $11.00 by Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given a $11.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CRON opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,239,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

