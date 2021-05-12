CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Announces Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 126,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,504. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $766.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

