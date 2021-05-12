Cryptaur Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $3,750.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.00885470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,919.40 or 0.10379328 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

