CryptoFlow (CFL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,925.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $499,356.09 and approximately $1,925.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00558573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00071824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00250609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $666.99 or 0.01228091 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00034223 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

