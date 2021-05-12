CryptoTask (CTASK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $387,010.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $1.75 million and $387,010.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,472 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

