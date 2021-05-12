CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $215.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

