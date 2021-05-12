Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Announces Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,376. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $438.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.