Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Announces Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.
NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,376. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $438.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $31.69.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
