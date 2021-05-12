Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $134.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers traded as high as $124.84 and last traded at $123.94, with a volume of 62 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.46.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $7,681,935. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

