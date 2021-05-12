Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce $3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37. Cummins posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $20.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,301,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $264.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

