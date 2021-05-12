CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports.

CuriosityStream stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 75,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,549. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

