CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan Sells 9,477 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.