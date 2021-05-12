CVS Health Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $87.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 60,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 33,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,673 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

