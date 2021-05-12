CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,360,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,196. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.