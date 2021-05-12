CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.76

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.76 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 29328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

